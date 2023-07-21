Bully Ray has a three-word reaction to top WWE stars using his iconic catchphrase

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his thoughts on The Alpha Academy using his signature catchphrase on RAW.

Chad Gable and Otis have been embroiled in a feud with The Viking Raiders over the last few weeks. The two teams decided to settle their differences inside the squared circle on the red brand this week, where the heel duo came out on top in a Viking Rules match. During the match, Otis instructed Gable to "Get the tables," an iconic catchphrase that was often used by The Dudley Boyz.

Following this incident, Hall of Fame journalist and Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter asked Bully his thoughts about the homage. The Hall of Famer provided a short and clear answer:

"I loved it. #GetTheTables"

Bully Ray enjoyed the Viking Rules match on WWE RAW

While the feud between Alpha Academy and Viking Raiders has been going on for a long time, it has given both teams a chance to showcase their talent. The rivalry also paved the way for Maxxine Dupri to make her in-ring return, whose pairing with Chad Gable and Otis has gotten over with fans.

The two teams seemingly culminated their feud with an entertaining Viking Rules match, which also impressed Bully Ray. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, the WWE Hall of Famer mentioned that he was particularly impressed with the table spot between Valhalla and Maxxine.

"I thought the match was awesome, and I think everybody in the match did a hell of a job. Props to the ladies for doing such a great Spear through the table towards the end of the match," said Bully Ray. [7:36 - 7:47]

It'll be interesting to see what Triple H and Co. have in store for both teams as we head into the SummerSlam season. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have been putting up excellent matches as WWE Tag Team Champions, and fans certainly won't mind the Canadian duo facing off against either of the teams.

