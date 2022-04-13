Bully Ray on Vince McMahon's recent visit to WWE Superstar's house to hold talks

Bully Ray believes Cody Rhodes found himself in a position of power when WWE Chairman Vince McMahon made it clear he wanted to re-sign him.

Rhodes recently revealed that McMahon flew to his house with WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard to hold talks with him. The negotiations ultimately led to the two-time Intercontinental Champion’s WWE return after a six-year absence.

Bully Ray had many interactions with McMahon during his combined seven years in WWE. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the wrestling legend said Rhodes was likely able to make demands once he realized that the 76-year-old wanted him back:

“At that moment in time, Cody realized, ‘You must want me really bad because you came to my house and talked,'" said Ray. "You didn’t send the jet for me to take me to Stamford [WWE's headquarters]. You got on the jet and came to my house.’ When you see that, it’s like, ‘Okay, you want me? You want me this bad? Well, I want A, B, C, D.’”

Rhodes worked as both an in-ring performer and Executive Vice President during his three years in AEW between 2019 and 2022. The 36-year-old only plans to wrestle for WWE and has no interest in taking up a behind-the-scenes role.

When Vince McMahon thinks WWE Superstars are “foolish businessmen”

Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes had the option of signing a new deal with AEW or returning to WWE. Many former WWE Superstars have joined AEW over the last three years, but nobody on Rhodes’ level had swapped companies in the other direction.

Discussing The American Nightmare's position of power, Bully Ray recalled how Vince McMahon once gave him some advice about negotiating contracts:

“The planets lined up, the stars lined up," said Ray. "Cody was in the right place at the right time with the right negotiating power… One of the lessons that I learned from Vince was he told me that wrestlers never have the upper hand on him. But when a wrestler does have the upper hand on him, if they don’t use that power, they’re foolish businessmen.”

Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins in his WWE return match at WrestleMania 38. The two men are set to go one-on-one again at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8.

Please credit Busted Open Radio and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Have you enjoyed Cody Rhodes' WWE return so far? Yes No 9 votes so far