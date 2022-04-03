"Easiest decision I made" - Real reason why Cody Rhodes returned to WWE

One of the biggest highlights of WrestleMania 38 was the highly anticipated return of Cody Rhodes. In an interview after his match, Rhodes talked about his decision to come to return to WWE and how he came to the decision.

Ever since he parted ways with AEW in February of this year, there has been speculation surrounding Cody's potential comeback to WWE. The prodigal son returned to the company after being away for six years. He made his way to the Grandest Stage of Them All as the American Nightmare to face Seth Rollins.

Cody Rhodes opened up about his decision and labeled it the easiest one during an interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show. He said that he is proud of everyone he has worked with in AEW and believes he has played a small part in making incredible things happen.

He added that he wanted to do something for himself, which motivated The American Nightmare to return to WWE after six years. He was quoted as saying:

"I'm so proud of AEW. I'm so proud of Matt, Nick, and Kenny, and I really want to see Tony move forward, no bad blood, in the best of ways and all the respect in the world, but the decision to come here was the easiest decision I ever made. It was just time. That show is doing well. Wrestlers are getting paid that weren't getting paid, and I had a small part in making that happen - maybe a big part, I don't know, depends on who you ask - I'm so proud of it, but it's one of those things, how much are you going to do for everybody else, until you say, 'I want one for me.' I felt like that tonight. I felt real good." [H/T Fightful.com]

Cody Rhodes walked out to a deafening pop at WrestleMania 38 as Seth Rollins' mystery opponent. The two superstars locked horns in an intense battle that ended with The American Nightmare defeating The Architect with a Cross Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes reveals WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's special gesture

Cody Rhodes also revealed that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard flew down to meet him. The former AEW star believes that he would have been content even if their conversation didn't lead to him re-signing with the company and was limited to talks about wrestling and sports entertainment.

Rhodes acknowledged that he left WWE on bad terms and openly criticized the company multiple times. He believes that his meeting with Vince McMahon gave him the closure he always needed.

Cody Rhodes has confirmed that he will be appearing on WWE RAW following WrestleMania 38. It will be exciting to see how his arrival will change the dynamics of the red brand.

