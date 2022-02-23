Hall of Famer wants Edge to face young WWE star rather than AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38

WWE legend Bully Ray feels Austin Theory should answer Edge's open challenge for a match at WrestleMania 38 rather than AJ Styles, who's rumored to be his opponent at the marquee event.

In his appearance on this past week's RAW, Edge challenged the WWE locker room to prove themselves in a match against him at WrestleMania 38. The Hall of Famer's last match was at Royal Rumble when he and Beth Phoenix faced The Miz & Maryse.

On the latest Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray argued for Edge to face Austin Theory rather than AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38. The Hall of Famer thinks Theory could benefit hugely from facing a legend like Edge at The Show of Shows, while WWE will also need to develop young stars like Theory:

"I love it (Theory facing Edge at WrestleMania). Theory having a huge match like that, and maybe, maybe, they did the promo last night to throw everybody off the scent. Maybe people are going to be clamoring for AJ (Styles) to step up and challenge Edge, but it's Austin Theory who steps up, the young, brash, up-and-comer, who, I believe, is doing an excellent job. Who, I believe, is being well-taken by the entire locker room."

Bully Ray continued:

"I think the kid is liked. I know Vince McMahon has put himself back on TV for Austin Theory. I see the way Brock (Lesnar) takes care of him when he throws him around. I see how Brock made sure the kid shared the spotlight with Brock in the Elimination Chamber. Vince McMahon likes him, Brock likes him, I bet a dollar to say that a majority of the locker room likes this guy. Why not put him in there with Edge?" (From 30:00 to 31:12)

The Hall of Famer cited the example of Fandango beating Chris Jericho and feels a brash and cocky young star like Theory could beat Edge.

AJ Styles is keen on facing Edge in WWE

Styles has time and again spoken about wanting to get in the ring with The Rated-R Superstar sometime in the future:

"The time is limited in which we can pull it off. Whether he or I retire first, who knows, but I want to get that match. I desperately want to get that match. I think it’s the one that most fans would enjoy.”

Since his return in 2020, Edge has had two high-profile WrestleMania matches, first facing Randy Orton in a singles match and then Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan for the Universal Championship last year.

