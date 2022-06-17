WWE Legend says Vince McMahon may not have done "anything legally wrong" over misconduct allegations

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray feels Vince McMahon may not have done anything legally wrong if the hush money he paid came out of his pockets.

This past week, the Wall Street Journal reported that McMahon had an affair with a WWE employee, with whom he reached a settlement to keep the story under wraps.

On the latest Busted Open show, Bully Ray discussed the McMahon controversy and explained that the WWE Chairman could be in trouble if the hush money was paid from the company's accounts:

"If Vince McMahon decided to get with his lawyers and the lady that he had a relationship with, an affair with – whatever you may want to call it – got with her lawyers, and they came up with an agreement, a financial settlement, and she signed a non-disclosure agreement, that says all parties involved agreed on a price in which this lady wouldn't talk about this affair with Vince McMahon. If the money came out of Vince McMahon's own personal pocket, I don't think he did anything legally wrong. I'm not a lawyer, I don't know, but I don't think he did anything legally wrong. However, if the money came out of the pockets of WWE, then, yes, I'm sure there's going to be an issue." (from 2:56 to 3:51)

The Hall of Famer feels McMahon shouldn't engage in affairs with those he works with, but argued it happens in every industry. He added that the controversy is being discussed much more because Vince McMahon is a high-profile name. Ray also hopes that the woman involved in this controversy is in a good mental place.

What's the latest on the allegations against the WWE Chairman Vince McMahon?

A law firm, Scott+Scott, recently announced they'd be investigating WWE's Board of Directors to ascertain if they breached "the fiduciary duties" of the company.

Recent reports stated it'll be difficult for McMahon to be voted out of the company's board of directors as he has a majority of the voting power.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



- @FightfulSelect Those spoken to in WWE on the condition of anonymity agreed with early assumptions that this is the biggest threat to Vince McMahon's power in WWE since the steroid trial nearly three decades ago. Those spoken to in WWE on the condition of anonymity agreed with early assumptions that this is the biggest threat to Vince McMahon's power in WWE since the steroid trial nearly three decades ago. - @FightfulSelect https://t.co/s3Mpsz19Tb

John Laurinaitis, a close associate of Vince McMahon, is also being investigated. WWE programming will continue as usual, as per the report.

