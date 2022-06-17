Reported details on the possibility of WWE firing Vince McMahon

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is currently in the midst of a massive controversy. We now have an interesting report that notes the possibility of the company releasing him.
News broke last night that Mr. McMahon is under investigation over a secret $3 million dollar settlement with a former employee with whom he allegedly had an affair. This has raised a lot of questions among the wrestling fraternity, the biggest of them being - could WWE fire him following this massive scandal?
On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Vince McMahon owns a huge majority of the voting power on the board of WWE. This means that even if the board wanted to, they can't fire him. Meltzer further stated that Vince would have to resign or quit if that is to happen.
"Another aspect of this is the board has power, but Vince… Even though Vince does not own a majority of the stock, Vince owns, the way that the stock is set up, Vince owns a huge majority of the voting power, so it’s not like Vince can be voted out. He would have to resign or there would have to be outside pressure that would make Vince quit, which is one of the reasons why, like I said, he’s going like, ‘It’s just business as usual," said Dave Meltzer.
WWE's internal message to staff following the allegations against Vince McMahon
Mr. McMahon has been no stranger to controversy throughout his life. The Chairman of WWE is once again under the microscope after recent allegations have got everyone talking. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the company has sent out the below statement to its staff. The Board of Directors state that they are looking into the matter very seriously.
"The Wall Street Journal has published a report about WWE with allegations that we and our Board of Directors take seriously. We are cooperating fully with the independent investigation initiated by our Board of Directors."
It is yet to be seen how big of an impact this scandal will have on Vince McMahon and WWE as a whole. The general expectation is for the business to continue as usual until the conclusion of the investigation.
Q. Do you think WWE could ever fire Vince McMahon?
Yes
No
153 votes so far