"That's the real problem" - Bully Ray on why WWE keeps bringing back Goldberg

Bully Ray believes WWE doesn't have big-name stars in its ranks at the moment which is why they bring back veterans like Goldberg.

Goldberg has featured in several high-profile title matches over the last few years, which has irked many fans. The 55-year-old has had world title matches against the likes of Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman, and The Fiend, as well as a disastrous match against The Undertaker, since 2019.

While speaking on the Busted Open show, Bully Ray stated that WWE has to develop new stars of Goldberg's stature and name value. He thinks that the company hasn't done a good job of building mega stars who can be the face of the company.

"And here's your big picture problem: until you start developing stars with the same name value, marquee value, drawing power as Goldberg, they will always resort to calling out guys like Goldberg. Side note: I like Bill, Bill's a really good guy. I think they keep calling on him because Vince (McMahon) likes him. Bill is an older gentleman who keeps himself in great shape, always does what he's asked to do. That's it. Who are you going to put in the spot? Because they haven't built anybody. That's the real problem," said Bully Ray. (From 10:44 to 11:25

The Hall of Famer believes WWE doesn't have the next John Cena or Rock, and the lack of big-name stars is a big problem that the promotion has.

Goldberg is keen to stay in WWE

The WCW icon recently stated that he is interested in staying in WWE and feels that he still has something to offer.

"I may be 54 but I'm willing to continue to learn about this business and as long as I have something to offer it, then, you know, I'll still be a part of it," said the former Universal Champion.

Recent reports have indicated that Goldberg will likely stay in the company after his match against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber. The veteran is still a huge draw in certain markets like Saudi Arabia, which explains why he has featured heavily in events in the Middle Eastern nation.

