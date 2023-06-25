"Business as usual" - 5-time champion gloats after history-making moment on WWE SmackDown

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown had something special in store for fans as the company booked a Women's Tag Team titles unification match. Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey emerged victorious after the match, and the former couldn’t help but boast about the achievement.

Baszler and Rousey won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship on the May 29, 2023, episode of RAW. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vacated the title after the former suffered an injury that took her out of competition for some time.

After winning the Women’s Tag Team Championship, they came across NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, who were recently drafted to the main roster.

On the June 23 episode of the blue brand, Rousey and Baszler defeated Fyre and Dawn to unify the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship into the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Their win was history-making as it was the first time the tiles were united, and now that WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship will be available to the contestants on NXT again.

The Queen of Spades took to Twitter to gloat about the win, stating that it was business as usual for them.

"History makers. Business as usual. #FTA"

Check out the tweet below:

It looks like the creative team will use the title to keep Ronda Rousey out of the top singles title picture for some time. It will also allow the company to elevate the value of the title, as it hasn’t been booked well over the past several months.

Liv Morgan returned to challenge the champions with Raquel Rodriguez on WWE SmackDown

Following Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey’s history-making win on SmackDown, Raquel Rodriguez came out, followed by Liv Morgan. The latter was suffering from an injury, but it looks like she has recovered to get back in the ring.

The former champions made their case for a Women’s Tag Team Titles rematch. The company will seemingly build a rivalry between the two teams heading into Money in the Bank and possibly SummerSlam.

The title has been neglected by the creative team for some time in the past, and it would make sense to build it again using some of the biggest female stars in the company.

It would be the perfect way to give fans a big rivalry for the title and have it trade hands several times to make matters more interesting.

Do you want to see Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship again? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Will Braun Strowman return to WWE after his recent surgery? More details right here

Poll : 0 votes