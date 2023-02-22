"But this is the case for everyone" - Paul Heyman was right in his RAW promo, claims WWE veteran (Exclusive)

WWE legend Paul Heyman stole the show on this week's RAW when he engaged in a promo segment with Cody Rhodes.

The Special Counsel to Roman Reigns appeared on the red brand, hoping to dissuade Cody Rhodes from his pursuit of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

That also led to Paul Heyman explaining how the championship responsibilities will keep Cody Rhodes on the road for several days a year. Vince Russo admitted to not being Heyman's fan but hailed The Wiseman for laying out the truth in his promo.

Vince Russo discussed the segment at length on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. He said that Heyman basically implied that anyone with a family at home wouldn't want to be on the road for most weeks of the year. Vince Russo was quoted as saying:

"I swear I am sitting here listening to Heyman, and everything Heyman is saying is true. And I am saying to myself, yeah, if you have a family at home, who would want to do this? Like, literally, you are saying this business is more important than your family. When you make this sacrifice year-round, this business is more important than your family." [34:15 - 34:48]

Vince Russo argued that, unlike other professional sports, WWE Superstars don't have the privilege of taking six months off when the season is over. He continued:

"This isn't pro-sports, where it is seasonal. Bro, baseball players go home for six months. A football player goes home for six months. That's a completely different animal. So when Heyman is laying this down, and you do have a wife and or a husband and kids at home, why would you be doing this? Seriously, bro, you are basically telling your family my dream, my goals are more important than you. Well, bro, if that's the case, then I am not picking on Cody here. But this is the case for everyone." [34:49 - 35:31]

You can watch the full episode below:

Paul Heyman appears on WWE RAW in a neck brace

Kevin Owens made a surprise return to save Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber. After a successful title defense in the main event, Roman Reigns launched a brutal attack on Zayn in the post-match segment, and Jimmy Uso joined him. This prompted Kevin Owens to walk out and attack The Bloodline members to save his former friend.

At this point, Paul Heyman surprisingly stepped inside the ring to protect Roman Reigns and attacked Kevin Owens with multiple punches from behind. KO turned around and silenced The Wiseman with a devastating Stunner.

Heyman decided to continue selling the aftermath of the assault on WWE RAW, as he sported a neck brace. WWE fans loved his commitment to the business and hailed him for his brief yet entertaining appearance on the red brand.

If you use quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes