"Paul Heyman in the neck brace is a menace" - WWE fans can't stop laughing at 57-year-old legend's surprising appearance on RAW

WWE legend Paul Heyman appeared on RAW in a neck brace for his segment with Cody Rhodes, and fans couldn't get enough of The Wiseman's antics.

Heyman was involved in a brief physical confrontation with Kevin Owens after the Elimination Chamber main event. KO made a huge return at the show's final moments to help Sami Zayn while Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso were brutalizing the latter.

Kevin Owens promptly removed Jimmy Uso from the equation before hitting Roman Reigns with a Stunner. He then picked up a steel chair to get his revenge on the Tribal Chief, but Paul Heyman stepped up to protect the champion.

The Wiseman Heyman attacked Owens from behind with multiple punches, none of which bothered KO, but they did fetch "you f*cked up" chants from fans in the live audience.

Kevin Owens turned around and hit Heyman with a devastating Spear, planting him face-first into the mat. The latter showed up in a neck brace for his promo segment with Cody Rhodes on this week's RAW.

WWE fans hailed Paul Heyman for his dedication to selling the aftermath of Kevin Owens' Stunner. Many labeled it being hilarious but were equally impressed with the legend's commitment to the business.

Here's how the WWE Universe reacted to Paul Heyman in a neck brace on RAW:

It is worth noting that moments before he was attacked, Paul Heyman begged for mercy by claiming he always loved Kevin Owens more than Roman Reigns. However, The Wiseman's blatant lies did not save him from a Stunner.

What did Paul Heyman say on WWE RAW this week?

Heyman made scathing comments on the show to warn Cody Rhodes against dethroning Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania.

He said The American Nightmare will be on the road, and a "happily married" Roman Reigns won't keep Cody's wife Brandi Rhodes "warm on cold nights."

Paul Heyman then said he wasn't a happily married man, insinuating he would do the lewd job mentioned above. He was quoted as saying:

"I know what you are thinking. I am about to say something vile and vulgar like, 'Oh, don't worry, Cody. On a cold winter night, Roman Reigns will keep your wife warm.' I would never say something like that. Roman Reigns is a happily married man, but I am not. And I assure you, Cody Rhodes., that's when you are going to find out that your WrestleMania dreams will become your own personal nightmare."

Cody Rhodes was understandably upset at the insulting comments towards his wife but surprisingly only talked about "finishing his story" in his response to Heyman's disturbing comments.

However, WWE fans took it upon themselves to stir the pot and demanded a confrontation between Paul Heyman and Brandi Rhodes on the Road to WrestleMania 39.

What was your take on the segment? Sound off in the comments below.

