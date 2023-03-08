"But we get the Bloodline!" - WWE gets blasted for not allowing Bray Wyatt and a top female star to appear on RAW (Exclusive)

As various WWE storylines moved forward on this week's RAW, the spotlight was clearly on The Bloodline saga. Fans might have enjoyed seeing the faction members on the red brand, but while reviewing the show on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo questioned why other prominent names from SmackDown didn't get the same treatment.

Monday Night RAW closed out with a massive angle as Jey Uso turned on Sami Zayn and Vince Russo, as revealed earlier, wasn't surprised by the booking.

The former WWE writer, however, wasn't happy to see Bray Wyatt and Charlotte Flair being kept away from the show as he felt they could have advanced their respective WrestleMania feuds and added value to the three-hour broadcast.

WWE is selectively breaking the rules of the brand split, and Vince Russo explained why it negatively impacted the WrestleMania build.

"Here's the other thing I don't understand. This is what I have a big issue with too, bro. Like, listen, either we're doing the split, or we're not doing the split. It's one or the other because now, we're clearly doing Bloodline on both shows. But, yet, we don't get Bray Wyatt on RAW? We don't get Charlotte Flair on RAW? But we get the Bloodline!" [18:20 - 19:20]

Despite being drafted to the SmackDown brand, the talents involved in the Bloodline story have been allowed to appear on RAW consistently over the past few weeks.

Russo also wished to see the likes of Wyatt and Flair show up on every televised event leading up to WrestleMania.

The outspoken personality had no interest in seeing graphics of Bray Wyatt on the titantron as he continued to voice his frustrations about WWE's approach:

"We're three weeks away from WrestleMania, bro; they should be on both shows. How did we advance Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair tonight? Through a two-minute Rhea Ripley package? They should be on the show. I don't want to see Bray's logo behind Bobby Lashley. I want to see Bray. I don't understand it, bro. The Bloodline is important enough. We've got to do this on both shows, but nothing else is." [19:21 - 20:20]

Vince Russo seemingly calls out WWE for being lazy creatively

One of the biggest reasons why WWE isn't booking talent to appear on both shows could be to dodge the task of creating new ideas.

Vince Russo claimed that WWE officials might be intentionally keeping certain superstars away from each other, as they just don't want to put effort into storytelling. The 62-year-old also felt WWE missed an opportunity with Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes on RAW, as he noted below:

"Can I explain to you why? Because if they do it this way, bro, they don't have to come up with any stories. That's all. They don't have to do any storytelling. Bro, how do you not have Cody and Roman Reigns in the same building? How does that not happen? But they avoid it, bro, because there is no storytelling they have to do." [21:10 – 22:00]

Do you feel Triple H and co. made a mistake by not having more SmackDown stars on RAW? Share your reactions in the comments section below.

