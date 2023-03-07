"I worked with so many of them (Samoans)"– Attitude Era personality is not surprised by Jey Uso's betrayal of Sami Zayn (Exclusive)

WWE ended the latest Monday Night RAW with Jey Uso choosing The Bloodline over Sami Zayn. While reviewing the show on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said he wasn't surprised by Jey Uso's decision and revealed one thing about the storyline that wasn't 'realistic' for him.

As seen on RAW, Jey Uso attacked Sami Zayn during the show-closing angle, making his allegiance clear as we approach WrestleMania 39. The narrative revolved around Jey's reluctance to back his family against the former Honorary Uce, and Vince Russo felt that's where the main problem lay.

Russo worked closely with many Samoan family members during the Attitude Era, and the one thing he's realized is that they always stand for loyalty towards their family above anything else, both in real life and in kayfabe.

Here's what the former WWE writer had to say about the Samoan wrestling dynasty:

"I've worked with so many of them (Samoans), and that's why I feel strongly about it, especially with the Samoan heritage, bro. There is no way, bro. Those guys would literally take a bullet for each other, bro. That's why I'm watching this whole thing, and I'm like, I don't understand it, bro, because the loyalty will always be there with the tribe. It has always been that way. That's why they were trying to make things happen that just wasn't very realistic to me." [12:19 – 14:00]

What happened with Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and The Bloodline on RAW?

Every edition of the red brand is bound to be highly newsworthy before WrestleMania, and this week was no different. Despite Vince McMahon being in attendance at Gorilla Position, the booking clearly had Triple H's fingerprints all over it as The Game rounded off RAW with a massive development in The Bloodline saga.

The main event saw Zayn defeat Jimmy Uso, and it initially felt like Jey Uso was about to turn his back on The Bloodline. After sharing a hug with Sami, Jey delivered a super kick to the former Intercontinental Champion as other members of the Samoan faction joined in on the assault.

Cody Rhodes came out to make the save as RAW went off the air and gave fans a clear idea of what to expect on the WrestleMania card.

As rumored, Sami and KO should face The Usos, but have you liked the build-up thus far? Sound off in the comments section below.

