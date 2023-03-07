Major update on Vince McMahon's mood on RAW amidst reports he had no impact on the script

Vince McMahon is gradually gaining prominence within WWE with each passing day, as the former creative head was reportedly in the Gorilla Position during this week's RAW. While several rumors are making the rounds about his presence, WrestleVotes put out a brief yet important update regarding McMahon's surprise visit.

The past year hasn't been smooth for one of pro wrestling's most controversial personalities, as he was forced into retirement in July 2022 amid heat from serious misconduct allegations.

McMahon made his way back into the company last month and, despite reclaiming his position as Executive Chairman, has reportedly not gotten back any of his creative powers.

Triple H is still the Chief Content Officer of WWE, and it was clarified that Mr. McMahon did not influence the script of the latest RAW episode. In fact, the 77-year-old was said to be in a "pleasant mood," as reported by WrestleVotes below:

"While Vince McMahon was in Gorilla [Position] the entire show, and said to be in a pleasant mood, I'm told his presence backstage didn't impact anything 'script-wise' last night."

Why was Vince McMahon backstage on Monday Night RAW?

With Vince McMahon no longer calling the shots creatively in the promotion, his sighting in the Gorilla Position did raise a few concerns online heading into this week's RAW.

PWInsider was the first to report that McMahon attended the Boston show to meet John Cena, who made his TV return and unsurprisingly received a WrestleMania challenge from Austin Theory.

The Cenation Leader has been Vince's go-to guy for years and knowing how much they respect each other, it's not shocking that meeting the Hollywood star was the veteran promoter's priority.

While WWE would like the audience to believe the story about John Cena, Dave Meltzer revealed there is more to McMahon's RAW appearance than what meets the eye. You can read more about what the Wrestling Observer journalist had to say right here.

