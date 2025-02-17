"But I wish..." - Rey Mysterio addresses WWE career disappointment

Rey Mysterio is a WWE Hall of Famer who has done it all. But there is one thing he would have done differently.

Ad

In 2006, the luchador legend won the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time. He did it again four years later. In 2011, he held the WWE Title — for one night.

In a sit-down interview with Adrian Hernandez, Rey Mysterio opened up about his on-screen character. The Biggest Little Man admitted that he was never very good at doing promos, which may have affected his world title runs in the sports entertainment giant.

Ad

Trending

"I think when you carry the company, you have to be good on the mic. That's something I never really strived to work on, which I don't regret because there are no regrets in my life," Rey Mysterio said. "But I wish I would have just worked a little harder to make that happen, and pay more attention to my character, and not just focus on performing for the fans." [From 16:38 to 17:06]

Ad

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

Ad

The Hall of Famer concluded with his love for the fans who have supported him over the years, stating that it is "more than enough."

Rey Mysterio wonders what's next, admits to mentally preparing himself for WWE retirement

In the same interview, the Hall of Famer touched upon John Cena's farewell tour, stating that he could do something similar by making an announcement sooner rather than later.

Ad

However, what bothers him is what is next. He noted that Cena does not have to worry because he has a good thing going on in Hollywood. Nevertheless, Mysterio admitted that he was mentally preparing for the inevitable. He hopes to inform his loyal fans before he calls it a career.

"I would love to make an announcement. I would love for the fans who have grown up watching me and supported my career from day one, of which there are still many around, to be able to say, 'This is the last time I'm going to get to see him perform. I want to go take a look.' I want to give the opportunity to those fans that have been loyal from day one," Rey Mysterio said.

Ad

Ad

Rey Mysterio and Penta kicked off the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble, much to the delight of the WWE fans. Many are expecting the two to square off in a singles match at some point. Meanwhile, on RAW, The New Day has put a target on the Hall of Famer's back.

Please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback