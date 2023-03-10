"But we made it possible"- Becky Lynch opens up about being the first woman to win WrestleMania against 36-year-old WWE Superstar and current champion

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently opened up about being the first woman to win a WrestleMania main event.

The Man won the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship by defeating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a Winner Takes All triple threat match at WrestleMania 35. This was the first time women main evented the show in WWE's history.

During a recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Lynch mentioned that no woman got the chance to main event WrestleMania for 35 years.

She detailed:

"Well, WrestleMania, it's like our version of the Super Bowl, essentially. And so for 35 years, there had never been a woman or any women to have main evented our Super Bowl. And so, the people wanted it. And that was the thing. You know, it's the goal of any wrestler, anybody who gets into the business, they want to main event a WrestleMania."

Becky added that her friend had told her to be realistic and not think about competing in the main event of WrestleMania.

"And I remember when I first started, not when I first started, but when I first got signed to WWE, I told one of my friends and a very supportive friend, by the way, that I wanted to main event WrestleMania. And he said, 'It's nice to have dreams, but be realistic.' Which seems like, 'oh, gut punch.' But it was just seen as such a faraway goal that it just wouldn't be possible. But we made it possible." (H/T- The Kelly Clarkson Show)

Check out Becky Lynch's interview below:

Currently, Charlotte is the SmackDown Women's Champion and will defend the belt against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, Ronda Rousey has partnered up with Shayna Baszler on the blue brand. However, the 36-year-old is yet to have a match at The Show of Shows.

Road Dogg heaped praise on WWE Superstar Becky Lynch

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently heaped praise on RAW Superstar Becky Lynch.

While speaking on an episode of his Oh You Didn't Know podcast, Dogg mentioned The Man was one of the few people from the industry who was concerned when he was released.

He added that he had seen something special about Becky Lynch since her initial days in the industry.

“When I got released, she was one of the only people, and of course, I got a lot of calls, but she was one of the only talent-wise that called me and said, ‘What happened?’ It blew my mind that she gave a c**p enough about me to call and say, ‘Hey, I’m sorry.’ You go and the machine moves forward, and some people get left behind, and on that day, it was me. But yeah, I’ve seen something special in her since day one.”

The Man, alongside WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus, will face Damage CTRL for a six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania 39.

