"But to me, that was Dusty Rhodes" - Former WWE Superstar names controversial attire as part of superstar's legacy (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) recently revealed that Dusty Rhodes' polka dot attire was part of the legacy he created in pro wrestling.

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon designed the gimmick and attire. Many fans believed the attire was intended to humiliate Dusty Rhodes. His son Dustin Rhodes (better known as Goldust) addressed the situation on an episode of AEW Unrestricted.

Legendary commentator Jim Ross also voiced his opinion on the same on an episode of Grilling JR. He was certain that the outfit was a rib to The American Dream.

Given Rhodes' controversial history of polka dots attire, Matt Cardona found it interesting as a kid, unlike other fans.

During a conversation with Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter on Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, the former WWE Superstar noted that his best American Dream moment was the one with the polka dot gimmick.

"So many people hated the polka dots, but for a kid growing up, it was the coolest thing ever. I can understand going back and, of course, watching the tape of what he did prior. But to me, that was Dusty Rhodes; that's the Dusty Rhodes I grew up on. And I loved it, the polka dots, the colors, the promos, the entrance music. I loved that whole total package," Zack Ryder said. [12:58 - 13:21]

Along with Dusty Rhodes, Matt Cardona also appreciated Roman Reigns

During the same conversation with Bill Apter, Cardona praised Reigns' current Tribal Chief gimmick, which he has used since becoming Universal Champion.

In August 2020, Roman Reigns returned to SummerSlam with his new manager, Paul Heyman. Reigns quickly established himself as a heel by entering the ring and attacking new Universal Champion Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.

"He's been a main event at WrestleMania year after year; he's The Tribal Chief, and he's doing the most entertaining stuff in all wrestling right now. So he's definitely number one (win-loss record aside); he's the Top Dog."

WWE has attempted to make Roman Reigns the "face of the company" by having him appear in six WrestleMania events.

