"Bye, Sami Uso" - WWE fans can't get over Roman Reigns breaking the fourth wall to tease a huge betrayal

WWE Universe is struggling to move on from one particular moment involving Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn from the latest edition of SmackDown.

The show's opening segment saw Roman Reigns enter the ring alongside every member of The Bloodline. The Tribal Chief talked about making millions off of "whooping John Cena's a**" and humbling Kevin Owens once and for all. Reigns then asked Sami Zayn to reveal his intentions for their tag team match against KO and Cena next week.

Sami Uso responded by cutting a passionate promo in which he talked about how Owens has been associated with him throughout his career. The Honorary Uce wishes to get rid of the "dark cloud" and send a warning ahead of the much-awaited tag team match.

Following his promo, Roman Reigns hugged Sami Zayn and looked directly into the camera. The moment instantly led to several memes on the internet, and many fans began speculating about the true meaning behind the spot.

From comparing the moment to a scene from the famous movie The Godfather to advising Sami Zayn to run, WWE fans had a lot to say:

Another fan asked Zayn to run. Check out the tweet here.

John Cena is set to make a huge return on WWE SmackDown

Driven by revenge, Roman Reigns demanded a tag team match against Kevin Owens and a partner of his choosing. KO requested legendary superstar John Cena to team up with him for an epic battle against The Tribal Chief and his Honorary Uce.

The four superstars share a storied history amongst themselves and are set to lock horns on the year's last show. This will also allow the 16-time world champion to extend his legendary streak of competing in a WWE match every year since his debut.

Fans are excited to see Cena back in action, but all eyes will be on Roman Reigns, who has been subtly teasing a betrayal against Sami Zayn.

Do you think Reigns will betray Zayn soon? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes