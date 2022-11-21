"Caged in like an animal" - Biggest issue with WWE WarGames under Triple H pointed out by wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the new iteration of WarGames under the Triple H regime.

This year’s Survivor Series will be broadcast from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The show is scheduled for November 26, 2022. For the latest edition of the premium live event, WWE will move to the deadly WarGames concept rather than the more traditional battle for brand supremacy.

Vince Russo gave his Survivor Series predictions on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo. While giving his thoughts on the concept of WarGames, the former writer detailed that he liked the cage with the roof from back in the WCW days. He mentioned that the NXT version of the WarGames structure without the top looked more like a fence rather than a cage.

"A cage should be a cage bro. When you put something in a cage, there needs to be a top on that cage. Really technically bro, if there isn't a top on it, is it a cage? It's fencing. It's a cage, you gotta be caged in like an animal." [From 4:48 - 5:10]

WWE Survivor Series will feature two WarGames matches

The deadly steel structure will be the setting for two five-on-five matches at this year's Survivor Series premium live event. This will be the first time that the menacing cage will feature on the WWE main roster.

The Women's Wargames match will feature the likes of RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. She will be teaming up with Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and another mystery opponent to face Bayley and the rest of Damage CTRL with Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley.

On the SmackDown side of things, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will lead the Bloodline into war against a star-studded team of The Brawling Brutes paired with Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens.

