"Call me" - Former WWE champion ready to return after 570 days to help Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch take on The Vision

A popular WWE star has made it known that he's more than willing to return and help Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch as they deal with The Vision's shocking betrayal. Omos, who hasn't been seen on TV in close to 18 months now, has offered his services to the husband-wife duo on the Monday Night Show.

Rollins has been stripped of his World Heavyweight Title after injuring himself at Crown Jewel 2025. He was also written off TV after his Vision stablemates, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, brutally assaulted him a couple of weeks back on RAW. Amid his absence, Becky Lynch confronted Paul Heyman and warned him that the group would face adverse consequences once Seth Rollins returned.

A few days back, Omos had publicly offered to help the husband-wife duo on social media. The former RAW Tag Team Champion doubled down on his comments in a recent chat with TMZ, stating that he was just a call away.

"You can call me anytime. My services are available. I am ready to work. You can call the Omos Protection Agency anytime you need our help and services, and we’ll be there to help you.” (H/T - ITR Wrestling)

Omos has been absent from WWE TV since the April 5th, 2024, episode of SmackDown. However, he's been active on the Live Event circuit of late, meaning his return could be just around the corner.

Omos was not happy to see Seth Rollins get kicked out of The Vision in WWE

Elsewhere in the interview, The Nigerian Giant also explained how he was deeply affected by Seth Rollins' situation. Omos feels the RAW star didn't deserve to meet such a tragic fate after selflessly taking Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed under his wing and helping them reach newer heights in the global juggernaut.

"Man, you know, for me, I don’t sit at home thinking, how can I create something that has a long-lasting pattern and can affect the lives of other individuals? Then I saw what The Vision did to Seth [Rollins] after carrying that whole group, putting Bron Breakker on the biggest stage ever, raising Bronson Reed’s status, and even taking on [Paul] Heyman, who had been abandoned by his Tribal Chief, and putting him on the platform. To get abandoned and stabbed in the back like that didn’t sit right with me."

Seth Rollins only recently underwent surgery, and both he and WWE are yet to issue any statement on how long he could be sidelined from in-ring action.

