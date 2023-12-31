CM Punk has apparently been everywhere since his WWE return! The Second City Saint recently bumped into Rikishi at a WWE live event, and their meeting has brought out a host of reactions from the online wrestling community.

WWE stopped over in Los Angeles, California, as part of their Holiday Tour 2023, and fans in attendance witnessed the MSG rematch between CM Punk and Dominik Mysterio.

Since his WWE comeback, Punk has been seen interacting with several stars backstage, some of whom he allegedly even previously didn't get along with.

Phil Brooks is apparently a changed man now, and it's evident that he's enjoying reconnecting with his old mates.

Punk briefly interacted with Rikishi at the recent house show in Los Angeles, and the video clip of the former AEW star sharing a hug with the Anoa'i family member was uploaded by WWE's official Twitter/X handle.

The WWE Universe loved seeing the two wrestling veterans together, with many calling it a legendary meetup.

A few others unsurprisingly mentioned Roman Reigns and also Rikishi's infamous old WWE angle involving Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. It's not common to see Rikishi and Punk together in WWE, and most fans would have never imagined it could happen until the recent return of the self-proclaimed "Best in the World."

What happened at WWE's last show of the year featuring CM Punk?

As noted above, CM Punk took on Dominik Mysterio for the second time this week, and just like he did at Madison Square Garden, the former AEW champion defeated The Judgement Day member.

Punk later grabbed the microphone and even apologized to a fellow WWE star while laying out his plans for the new year.

CM Punk wasn't the only major attraction of the evening as WWE offered a stacked match card in Los Angeles that included Last Man Standing and Street Fight matches, to name a few.

Seth Rollins also defended his World Heavyweight Championship against a rival, while Cody Rhodes headlined the show against Shinsuke Nakamura.

You can check out the complete results and highlights of the house show right here.

