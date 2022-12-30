Cameraman attacked by Bray Wyatt opens up on his incredible connection with Seth Rollins (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins' legacy in wrestling goes beyond his on-screen achievements. The Visionary has trained many young talents at his school, and interestingly enough, the cameraman who Bray Wyatt attacked recently was one of his students, JT Energy. The little-known indie wrestler opened up about his connection with Seth Rollins during a Sportskeeda Exclusive.

JT Energy decided to become a professional wrestler after he witnessed Rollins become the WWE Champion at WrestleMania 31. The aspiring wrestler didn't waste any time joining Seth's "The Black & The Brave Wrestling Academy" to kickstart his career in 2016.

JT Energy has since been working on his craft and was even booked on RAW in 2019 as an enhancement talent against Erick Rowan.

While JT has picked up many valuable lessons from Seth Rollins, he revealed one crucial piece of advice that the former WWE Champion always tells his students. JT Energy has been taught to view professional wrestling as an art form as he briefly explained Seth Rollins' vision during an interview with Bill Apter:

"Some of the life lessons he's taught us? He preaches to each and every one of the students that professional wrestling is like an art – when you graduate wrestling school, they give you your first set of paints. And these are what you can paint the world of professional wrestling with. But art is different for everybody, so when you go in there, you have the skills with those paints you've been given to paint whatever masterpiece you envision in your mind into the fans' eyes." (10:26-11:00)

JT Energy says Seth Rollins has influenced talents to work on their physical condition

There are only so many wrestlers currently who are as versatile as Seth Rollins. The RAW superstar visibly has the look of a main eventer and is also one of the most gifted in-ring workers in the entire company.

The former Universal Champion is a big proponent of CrossFit, and JT Energy revealed that he also embraced the high-intensity fitness regimen after seeing the WWE star's phenomenal results.

Being a pro wrestler is challenging as a talent's body wears down over time due to the consistent bumps they take in and outside the ring. Thanks to Rollins, JT Energy understood how important it was for wrestlers to work on their physical conditioning and strength.

He continued:

"Physically, as a pro wrestler, that first word, you should not take that word lightly. A professional wrestler is an athlete – someone who needs to show up and look different and perform differently from any normal human being. Seth is very big into CrossFit, which I adopted right when I joined his school. I try to keep myself in peak physical condition so that way when I go to the ring and beat up my body and my opponent's body, I'm making sure that the next day when I wake up, I can do it again if I need to. (9:48-10:25)

