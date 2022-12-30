Wrestler claims Seth Rollins winning the WWE title at WrestleMania 31 inspired him to join the business (Exclusive)

Not many expected Seth Rollins to be the first major breakout star from The Shield after his betrayal. The "Heist of the Century" at WrestleMania 31 is still one of Rollins' greatest achievements. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda, wrestler JT Energy revealed how the epic moment inspired him to pursue wrestling.

For those who don't know, JT Energy was the cameraman Bray Wyatt recently attacked on SmackDown. Interestingly, the independent talent has been a wrestler for seven years. His journey started after he attended WrestleMania 31 in 2015.

JT witnessed Rollins cash in the Money in the Bank contract to become a WWE Champion, and he explained to Sportskeeda's Bill Apter that it was a truly life-changing experience as a fan:

"Well, I needed to start my journey in pro wrestling somewhere. And after I attended WrestleMania 31 and saw Seth Rollins win the main event after cashing in the Money in the Bank, I knew it was time to kind of grab life by the horns and take what I needed." (8:52 - 9:10)

JT Energy joined Seth Rollins' wrestling school after WrestleMania 31

Several fans often forget that Seth Rollins has been an active competitor since the mid-2000s, as he too was a highly-rated wrestler on the indies before arriving in WWE.

Rollins, along with his former tag team partner Marek Brave, founded his own wrestling school in 2014, a few years into his main roster run. While the former Shield member has since established himself as one of the most successful WWE stars of the past decade, he has also tried ushering in the next era of performers.

JT Energy, a Black & Brave Wrestling Academy graduate, said he was also eager to learn about the business from Seth Rollins:

"I sought out Seth Rollins and Black & Brave Wrestling Academy, and at that point in time, I wanted to learn from the guy that was on top of the mountain. I made it a point to pick that gentleman's brain to make sure that as I came into pro wrestling, I had the best fundamental foundation going forward. So that way, I had the best shot at achieving some of my dreams." (9:12 - 9:41)

