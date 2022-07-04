"No one would have ever thought" – WWE rookie recalls the experience of working with Ted DiBiase (Exclusive)

NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes recently spoke about working with WWE legend and Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase.

DiBiase brought the Million Dollar Championship to NXT in April 2021 and announced that the title would be on the line in a ladder match between LA Knight and Grimes. Knight won the title. However, at NXT TakeOver 36, the 28-year-old Grimes captured the title, making him the final Million Dollar Champion.

During an interview with Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter and Brad Gilmore, the upstart recalled his time working with DiBiase. He mentioned that he did not realize the impact of working with the Hall of Famer then, but looking back, it was an unreal experience.

Here's what Grimes had to say:

"You know, in this business, it's very easy to just kinda keep moving on. We;re doing stuff 52 weeks of the year, we're constantly moving. So it doesn't really hit until people like you sit there and say that. Like, holy c**p, I was the last Million Dollar Champion."

He added:

"In NXT, no one would have ever thought on the very first day that they saw it that the Million Dollar title would ever be in NXT. So the fact that I got to do that was so huge. It was just so like, 'What a life!' You know what I mean?" (From 1:13 - 1:50)

Cameron Grimes has been a breakout star for WWE NXT 2.0

Grimes has made his way to the top of the NXT roster in a brief span. He had a run with the NXT North American Championship and was the last Million Dollar Champion.

In his quest to reach the top of the promotion, Grimes came face-to-face with NXT Champion Bron Breakker. He made it clear that despite Bron's family legacy in WWE, he had more heart than the champion.

The two rivals will meet at The Great American Bash this Tuesday. It will be interesting to see who walks out of the event as the NXT Champion.

