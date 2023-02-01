"Can anything be more predictable?" - Former WWE writer explains the issue with Triple H's booking of RAW after Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

This week's episode of WWE RAW featured numerous top stars and legends like Edge and Beth Phoenix.

However, former creative writer Vince Russo explained the issue with the booking of this week's show. In the aftermath of the Royal Rumble premium live event, Triple H and his team put out a stacked show for the WWE Universe but Russo thinks that the majority of it was predictable.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, the wrestling veteran briefly discussed the predictability of the WWE Elimination Chamber qualifying matches.

"Bro, go to the start of the Royal Rumble and let's go to tonight's show and this is what we totally changed when I started booking. Chris, can anything be more predictable? I mean, Chris, they open this show, they tell you about the three qualifying matches in the Elimination Chamber. Did you have to watch to know who was gonna win? You knew they were going to put the Bronson dude over, you knew they would put Gargano over and you knew there was no reason to watch any of those three matches," said Vince Russo [12:21-13:02]

Vince Russo further discussed the predictability of WWE RAW after Royal Rumble

During the same conversation, Vince Russo mentioned that he wasn't going to waste his time watching a predictable show.

He specifically pointed out that the main event of RAW featured Cody Rhodes and Finn Balor, claiming that it was quite easy to predict a win for The American Nightmare in this scenario.

"This is what I'm talking about people. I'm not going to waste my time watching something where I know the outcome before they ring the bell. I don't get into fake matches, these matches are not real, they are not hitting each other. So, I don't need to sit there for 15 minutes, Chris, when I know Johnny Gargano's going over. I'll go watch something else and then I'll come back to see the finish and to see what's next. That's all I'm saying, I don't know, Chris, how you can put over predictability. There was no reason to watch anything on this show tonight. Bro, was there one person with a brain cell that thought Finn Balor was going over?" added Vince Russo [13:03-13:56]

This week's WWE RAW also saw The Judgment Day continue its feud with Edge and Beth Phoenix. The Rated-R Superstar and his wife returned at the Royal Rumble premium live event and took out the heel faction.

