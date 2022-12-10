Can Austin Theory become what WWE wants him to become? (Exclusive)

Many in WWE have heralded Austin Theory as the start of a new era of talent. He's the current "Next Big Thing," according to the buzz in the company. They say the two-time United States Champion has it all — the in-ring ability and the promo skills. He also knows how to expertly rile up a crowd.

Theory was Mr. McMahon's choice to make a talent who would soar to the heights of WWE. After Chairman McMahon ousted himself from the company due to a personal scandal, it was assumed that his new pick to take WWE by storm might have the brakes slammed on his push.

He could have gone down the WWE roster or back to NXT, where he competed from 2019 until 2021. That didn't happen. After a few weeks of us, all wondering where the selfie-taking braggart was due to not being booked on TV, he returned, won the Money in the Bank briefcase, and then his second stanza with the United States gold around his waist.

With his recent return, Theory has become a more serious competitor. No longer is he snapping selfies on his cellphone of himself, showing off his cockiness as he poses, standing with one leg on the chest of an opponent. He now carries himself in another mode, this time with highly focused anger, and is determined to prove he is to be taken as a major pro wrestling legend in the making.

In a recent interview on my exclusive Sportskeeda Scouting Report segment, I asked the already legendary Kurt Angle what he thought of the current United States Champion. Did Kurt feel this kid has the makings of what WWE set out to make of him?

"I’m impressed by this kid, and I understand why Vince McMahon loved him so much," he told me. "He’s the whole thing. He has everything. He can talk, he’s got a great look, he can wrestle. This kid was groomed by Vince McMahon when he started, and rightfully so. That’s what Vince McMahon did with me as well. I think this kid has a huge future, and he’s going to be a dominating wrestler in the future."

It certainly will be interesting to see what heights they can push young Theory to — and if the fans will be accepting.

"He's okay," a fan I talked to recently told me. "I don't see Theory as more than a mid-card guy. I don't understand why so many people rave about him. I saw your interview with Angle and I was surprised by the way he praised this guy. I totally confused by it. He's a perfect fit for AEW to me. He just doesn't look like a WWE guy to me."

It will be interesting to see if Theory is given a selection spot in our second annual Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, where voting will commence in the coming weeks. If he makes the cut, I wonder if he'll get the fans' nod as the best in whatever category he may be placed in.

My Theory? Theory will have to keep proving himself to make the fans believe he is indeed a future legend in the making!

