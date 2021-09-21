"Can I feud with Roman Reigns too?" – Female WWE star tweets during RAW

Shotzi Blackheart is keen on feuding with Universal Champion Roman Reigns, as per her latest tweet.

Reigns competed in two separate matches on tonight's edition of RAW. The Bloodline took on The New Day in a 6-Man Tag Team match during the early stages of the show. In the main event, a Triple Threat match was contested featuring Reigns, Big E, and Bobby Lashley. The match was scheduled after Lashley launched an attack on both Reigns and E.

Blackheart, from SmackDown, posted a tweet during RAW expressing her desire to feud with Reigns:

Shotzi isn't the first female star to have tweeted about wanting to feud with Roman Reigns

It goes without saying that Reigns is currently the hottest act on WWE. He's been putting down opponents one after another over the past 12 months during his Universal title reign. Tonight on RAW, Reigns and The Usos stood victorious over The New Day. Reigns reigned supreme in the main event as well.

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns I won’t make you all wait until Friday to #AcknowledgeMe . A special trip for #WWERaw and New Day to the Island of Relevancy. TONIGHT. I won’t make you all wait until Friday to #AcknowledgeMe. A special trip for #WWERaw and New Day to the Island of Relevancy. TONIGHT. https://t.co/Wz8YdJ5cJO

A while ago, former Women's Champion Sasha Banks revealed that she wants to have a match against Reigns. Here's her full comment:

"No, because there’s still so much to be done. There’s always work to be done. And it’s more internal than external. I love to put in the work to help it grow within itself. I mean, I beat Drew McIntyre last year, so I would love a singles match against Roman Reigns. Just to show that I really am the number one in the company," said Sasha.

WWE has steered clear of intergender matches for a long time before bringing them back a while ago. Fans saw Alexa Bliss take on WWE veteran Randy Orton at Fastlane with Bliss winning the match. Reginald has competed in a bunch of intergender matches against the likes of Sasha, Tamina, and Shayna Baszler.

Blackheart is most certainly having some fun on Twitter, but what do fans think about a female WWE star having a match with Reigns? Who'd be a realistic pick?

