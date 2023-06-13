"Can I punch you in the face" - WWE star says Hugh Jackman wanted to get physical with him

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler recently recalled Hollywood star Hugh Jackman asking to punch him in the face.

Ziggler is one of the most experienced superstars in WWE. He has been an active competitor on the main roster for over 15 years. In September 2011, the 42-year-old went head-to-head against Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) on an episode of RAW. The bout saw interference from the show's guest host Hugh Jackman, as he punched Ziggler in the face, costing him the win.

Speaking on NotSam, Ziggler disclosed the details of his conversation with Jackman before the match.

"There's guys like Hugh Jackman that go, 'Hey, can you punch me in the face, or can I punch you in the face? I'm like, 'Yeah, but it's gotta be real.' He goes, 'Okay.' And then, of course, it had to be me getting punched." [1:50 - 1:56]

What did Hugh Jackman tell Dolph Ziggler before they went out to the WWE ring?

In an old interview with Out of Character, Dolph Ziggler talked about the preparation for his spot with Hugh Jackman on Monday Night RAW.

The Showoff disclosed that he told Jackman backstage before heading to the ring that they could change the finish if he doubted he would punch him correctly. The Hollywood star promised Zigger that he would not let him down.

"So, right before we went out, I said one last time, 'Listen, man, if you're going to halfway do it or miss, let's switch this right now because I need you to punch me in the face with my hands down and my head [extends neck forward].' He goes, 'I promise you I won't let you down,' and he cracked me in the face pretty damn hard. It was great," Ziggler recalled. [H/T: Fightful]

VyceVictus @VyceVictus Lol, this reminds me of when Hugh Jackman did a promo appearance in the WWE for REAL STEEL and when he did a ringside interference bit with a big right cross, Dolph Ziggler played it up like he really hurt him. Headlines next day were “Broadway Dancer Breaks Wrestler’s Jaw” Lol, this reminds me of when Hugh Jackman did a promo appearance in the WWE for REAL STEEL and when he did a ringside interference bit with a big right cross, Dolph Ziggler played it up like he really hurt him. Headlines next day were “Broadway Dancer Breaks Wrestler’s Jaw” https://t.co/TR15BRdOo4

