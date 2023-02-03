"Can see that happening" - WWE Universe thinks that 8-time champion will swerve and betray Sami Zayn after The Bloodline's recent actions

The WWE Universe has come up with another interesting theory in The Bloodline storyline.

At the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event, Sami Zayn betrayed Roman Reigns after his match with Kevin Owens in the main event. This led to Reigns and his faction members destroying the now-former Honorary Uce. However, Jey Uso refused to join the action and simply walked out of the ring.

WWE fans believe there is another potential swerve in the books with Jey once again aligning himself with The Bloodline and betraying Zayn in another major twist.

Check out the Twitter reactions from fans:

Libra♎️God @on1yone17 Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era I feel like this is a trap. Jey likely gonna turn on Sami at the next PPV and set up KO/Sami vs The Usos at Mania. I feel like this is a trap. Jey likely gonna turn on Sami at the next PPV and set up KO/Sami vs The Usos at Mania. Can definitely see that happening twitter.com/reigns_era/sta… Can definitely see that happening twitter.com/reigns_era/sta…

Jamel Lewis @JLewisSports Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era I feel like this is a trap. Jey likely gonna turn on Sami at the next PPV and set up KO/Sami vs The Usos at Mania. I feel like this is a trap. Jey likely gonna turn on Sami at the next PPV and set up KO/Sami vs The Usos at Mania. I do too. I think Jey “smartens up” by Elimination Chamber. twitter.com/reigns_era/sta… I do too. I think Jey “smartens up” by Elimination Chamber. twitter.com/reigns_era/sta…

Seyi Iks @ssionline_ Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era I feel like this is a trap. Jey likely gonna turn on Sami at the next PPV and set up KO/Sami vs The Usos at Mania. I feel like this is a trap. Jey likely gonna turn on Sami at the next PPV and set up KO/Sami vs The Usos at Mania. And it will be beautiful twitter.com/reigns_era/sta… And it will be beautiful twitter.com/reigns_era/sta…

Larz Wyld @Larz_Wyld Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era I feel like this is a trap. Jey likely gonna turn on Sami at the next PPV and set up KO/Sami vs The Usos at Mania. I feel like this is a trap. Jey likely gonna turn on Sami at the next PPV and set up KO/Sami vs The Usos at Mania. Not exactly how I envision it, but a good idea nonetheless twitter.com/reigns_era/sta… Not exactly how I envision it, but a good idea nonetheless twitter.com/reigns_era/sta…

When Zayn first aligned himself with The Bloodline, Jey Uso simply couldn't stand the 38-year-old star. The eight-time tag team champion constantly questioned Zayn's loyalty.

Eventually, Zayn and Jey ended up being good friends. The Right Hand Man also saved Zayn from being booted out of the faction during his trial on Monday Night RAW.

Dutch Mantell praised The Bloodline's angle at the Royal Rumble

Dutch Mantell was impressed by The Bloodline's segment at the Royal Rumble premium live event.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell briefly addressed the twist surrounding Jey Uso. Mantell said:

"That is booking perfection. I preach this and preach this and preach this. Take patience. They have shot this at any time, but they knew they had it right, and at Royal Rumble, now it is the time to pull the trigger on it, and they pulled the trigger, and they saw the reaction,"

Mantell continued:

"We all knew this was coming. We just didn't know when. So when the crowd saw that, they knew this is the moment. The baby is here. They have been working on this angle for nine months. Now we have a new baby. The new baby is Sami and Kevin. Of course, they gotta join even though they didn't join on-screen; they have to join, so it makes sense. But now you still have Jey sitting out there as the lone wolf. Where's he gonna go?"

The angle with Sami Zayn is expected to continue this week on WWE SmackDown.

