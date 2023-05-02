"Can we stop acting like morons?" - Veteran blasts WWE's presentation of Draft picks (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the company's overall presentation of the Draft and the RAW commentary team's take on the whole process.

Night two of the Draft continued this week on RAW as Triple H kicked off the show. Hunter laid out some ground rules for the remaining picks and then started with the announcements for round one. Throughout the show, several legends and Hall of Famers announced the fate of several stars and the brands with which they would be associated.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo compared the WWE Draft to that of professional sports. He mentioned that the announcers Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick were too animated about every Draft pick. He detailed that they should have reigned it in and not gone over the top every time a superstar's name was announced.

"Bro, can you imagine if the announcers got so excited over every draft picks like these two idiots? Bro, every pick, 'It was the greatest pick! Oh my God! What a pick for the blue brand.' Oh my God. Can we stop acting like morons?" [2:23 - 2:43]

Russo detailed how Jim Ross would tackle the WWE Draft

During the same conversation, Russo spoke about Jim Ross and how the legendary commentator would have called out the Draft picks.

He mentioned that Ross, who is currently with AEW, would have analyzed the picks and spoken about the importance of the picks for their respective shows rather than getting overly excited about every name that was announced.

"You see bro, if this was JR, JR would look at the picks, JR would've analyzed the picks, JR would've talked about what the picks meant to each brand, he wouldn't have carried on like Boogs was the greatest pick in the history of SmackDown." [2:46 - 3:03]

Russo felt WWE's presentation was over the top, and the pair of Corey and Kevin should have treated it like a normal draft.

With the landscape of WWE set to change following the Draft, it remains to be seen how the storylines will pan out in the near future.

