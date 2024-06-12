"Can’t hold you" - Former WWE Superstar sends a message to Dominik Mysterio after his latest segment with Liv Morgan

Former WWE Superstar AJ Francis, formerly known as Top Dolla, sent a message to Dominik Mysterio after his latest segment with Liv Morgan. This past Monday, Morgan accidentally fell on top of Mysterio.

The angle between Mysterio and Morgan began several weeks ago. Following a shoulder injury to Rhea Ripley, Liv won the Women's World Championship by dethroning Becky Lynch. The 30-year-old also kissed Mysterio following her first successful title defense on the RAW after the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

During Judgment Day's match on this week's RAW, Morgan fell on top of Mysterio. The moment went viral on social media and even caught the attention of former WWE Superstar Top Dolla.

"Dom a stronger man than me, can’t hold you," wrote Top Dolla.

Liv Morgan previously discussed why she confronted Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan previously opened up on confronting Dominik Mysterio during the initial stages of their storyline. The Women's World Champion had admitted that she wasn't a fan of Mysterio and Rhea Ripley.

Speaking with The Border Patrol, Morgan stated that her "Revenge Tour" wouldn't stop until she got her hands on the Women's World Championship.

"I did take his Mami away. Work has been a little bit awkward and I just happened to run into him. We had a little moment of seeing. Not really much to say there. I don't like the man. I definitely don't like his woman. I just wanted him to know, 'Yes, I did that, and I'm still here.' The revenge tour doesn't stop until I win the women's championship."

While she is currently involved in a storyline with The Judgment Day, Morgan's next challenger of the Women's World Championship is yet to be revealed. It remains to be seen how WWE plans to proceed with this storyline.

