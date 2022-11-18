"Can’t wait till Dean [Ambrose] comes back" - Wrestling fans react to Roman Reigns confronting current Bloodline members during a Shield segment

Wrestling fans on Twitter have recalled The Shield leading the Monday Night RAW invasion on SmackDown in 2017.

During the brawl between the two brands, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose destroyed The New Day who were in action against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on the night. Zayn now happens to be a member of The Bloodline.

pau @316REIGNS when the shield led the raw invasion 5 years ago >> when the shield led the raw invasion 5 years ago >> https://t.co/WwpRrBL0gL

The Usos also made an appearance during the segment, as they were confronted by Reigns before being attacked by Rollins and Ambrose. Fans recently recalled the same segment on Twitter.

In reaction, one fan suggested that Ambrose, currently known as Jon Moxley in AEW, will return to his former promotion down the road. Whereas, several members of the WWE Universe pointed out the face-off between The Usos and Reigns.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

pau @316REIGNS the stare down between the usos and roman WHEW the stare down between the usos and roman WHEW

GG 🌷Resident of the Island of Relevancy🎗🐕‍🦺🏝 @SmallcageGG @316REIGNS I really loved those shirts the Shield were wearing (half RAW, half Shield). And of course - being red and black in color - they looked perfect on Roman @316REIGNS I really loved those shirts the Shield were wearing (half RAW, half Shield). And of course - being red and black in color - they looked perfect on Roman

Uzoma chukwuka @Uzoma80158022 @316REIGNS You can't go wrong with an invasion angle ... it's always exciting @316REIGNS You can't go wrong with an invasion angle ... it's always exciting 😆

𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤🧸 @erickcmch @316REIGNS that Shield vs New Day match is so underrated @316REIGNS that Shield vs New Day match is so underrated

dee ☆ @samsbvcky pau @316REIGNS when the shield led the raw invasion 5 years ago >> when the shield led the raw invasion 5 years ago >> https://t.co/WwpRrBL0gL Seth and Dean attacking the usos to save Roman from an awkward Thanksgiving dinner is so wholesome of them. Bless their hearts. twitter.com/316reigns/stat… Seth and Dean attacking the usos to save Roman from an awkward Thanksgiving dinner is so wholesome of them. Bless their hearts. twitter.com/316reigns/stat…

Amanda Stan Account @RomanMoxFan2010 pau @316REIGNS when the shield led the raw invasion 5 years ago >> when the shield led the raw invasion 5 years ago >> https://t.co/WwpRrBL0gL I like that even then, Roman stepped up to the Usos and they stopped twitter.com/316REIGNS/stat… I like that even then, Roman stepped up to the Usos and they stopped twitter.com/316REIGNS/stat…

Miss undisputed sunshine @sunbabe08 pau @316REIGNS when the shield led the raw invasion 5 years ago >> when the shield led the raw invasion 5 years ago >> https://t.co/WwpRrBL0gL The fact the usos and roman stared at each other and didn’t attack each other puts me in a good mood twitter.com/316reigns/stat… The fact the usos and roman stared at each other and didn’t attack each other puts me in a good mood twitter.com/316reigns/stat…

Roman Reigns recently spoke about The Shield's dominance in professional wrestling

Roman Reigns and the other members of The Shield recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated.

During the conversation, the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion claimed that The Hounds of Justice always knew that they had the potential to be the top guys in WWE. Reigns said:

“Early on, we found out we were going to be the guys for the company that could pull the wagon as far as we wanted if we worked hard enough,” Roman Reigns said. “If we didn’t step up, someone else would, so we’ve always done everything in our power to put ourselves in the right position.”

Reigns is currently part of The Bloodline faction alongside The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Sami Zayn. While Seth Rollins, The Architect of The Shield, is the reigning WWE United States Champion.

Jon Moxley is holding the AEW World Championship and has enjoyed an incredible run since leaving WWE.

Do you think The Hounds of Justice will reunite at some point down the road? Sound off in the comment section.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click HERE to find out how!

WWE Hall of Famer says here that Roman Reigns could be defeated by an unexpected name

Poll : Would you like to see Jon Moxley return to WWE one day? Yes No 0 votes