Canceled WWE plans for IMPACT Wrestling legend Angelina Love

TNA/IMPACT Wrestling legend Angelina Love has discussed her scrapped WWE plans during a recent podcast appearance.

Love is best known for being a member of TNA Knockouts stable The Beautiful People. She is a former TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion and has won the Knockouts World Championship on six separate occasions. Following her departure from TNA/IMPACT, she enjoyed a brief run in Ring of Honor, and is a former one-time Women of Honor Champion.

What's less known about Love is that she was once a WWE Superstar, signed to developmental territories Deep South Wrestling and Ohio Valley Wrestling. Love never made it to WWE TV, but there were plans to see her called up, alongside some fellow developmental talent, to WWE's version of ECW. However, this never came to light.

Angelina revealed her missed opportunity with WWE on the latest Cafe de Renee with Renee Dupree.

"So, I was actually supposed to go to ECW when they had ECW. I was supposed to go up and manage Knox and Neikirk," she said. (7:31 - 7:39)

This managerial role, Love said, was inspired by the roles held by Michelle McCool and Ashley Massaro at the time.

When did Angel Williams become Angelina Love?

Though she made her company debut in 2004, Williams didn't sign with Total Nonstop Action until 2007. Love was known as Angel Williams during her early independent career and throughout her WWE developmental run.

She initially debuted as Angel Williams but became Angelina Love that same year. She soon formed a partnership with another former Knockouts Champion in Velvet Sky. Initially known as Velvet-Love Entertainment, the group would be renamed The Beautiful People.

Angelina would leave TNA in 2009 after exiting the group, but returned in 2010 to feud with them. Love returned to TNA once again in 2014, this time to reform the group with Velvet Sky. This lasted until 2016.

