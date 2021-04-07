Candice LeRae names four women who "earned their spotlights" this WrestleMania week

Candice LeRae believes four women on the WWE roster in particular have earned their WrestleMania spotlight this week. Those four women are spread across all three WWE brands - RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

LeRae took to social media this evening to voice her support for Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Gonzalez, and Indi Hartwell.

Belair will challenge Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship on WrestleMania 37 Night One. On Night Two, Ripley will challenge Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship.

Gonzalez will main event NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night One against Io Shirai for the NXT Women's Championship. Finally, LeRae and her tag team partner Hartwell will challenge for the NXT Women's Tag Team titles on Night Two.

"Real human tweet: I want to take a moment to acknowledge how special it is that there are 4 women who have busted their asses and EARNED their spotlights this #WrestleMania week. @BiancaBelairWWE @RheaRipley_WWE @RaquelWWE @indi-hartwell ... Kill it this week(end) ladies! *heart emojis*"

Real human tweet: I want to take a moment to acknowledge how special it is that there are 4 women who have busted their asses and EARNED their spotlights this #WrestleMania week. @BiancaBelairWWE @RheaRipley_WWE @RaquelWWE @indi_hartwell ... Kill it this week(end) ladies! 💕🖤 — Candice LeRae (@CandiceLeRae) April 6, 2021

Which women will steal the show this WrestleMania week?

The overall build for the women on the main roster this year for WrestleMania has left a lot to be desired. However, it's nice to see the two women that ended this year's Women's Royal Rumble will receive a title shot on their respective brands.

Meanwhile, on the NXT side of things, the build-up for the women's division on the black and gold brand has been incredibly strong.

While it is unknown if Banks and Belair will get to main event night one of WrestleMania, it's confirmed that Gonzalez and Shirai will main event the first Stand & Deliver show that will be simulcast on both the USA Network and Peacock (commercial-free).

Advertisement

Do you agree with Candice LeRae on the four women who earned their WrestleMania week spotlight this week? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.