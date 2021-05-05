Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell win NXT Women's Tag Team Championships

In tonight's NXT main event, Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon defended their NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. Their opponents were The Way's Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell in a hard-hitting Street Fight.

Saying the match was brutal would be an understatement as all four women put their bodies on the line for the titles. In the end, The Way secured the victory, and LeRae and Hartwell are the new NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

Moon and Blackheart tried to ensure they retained their titles by performing many risky moves throughout the match. It was Blackheart, though, who delivered most of the jaw-dropping moments.

Whether it was putting LeRae through a ladder with a senton or splashing onto Hartwell over the announcer's desk, Shotzi did it all.

However, the former champions soon found themselves in troubled waters. Hartwell rallied back by putting Moon through a table outside the ring with an incredible springboard elbow drop.

LaRae capitalized inside the ring, sending Blackheart face first into a steel chair on the mat before making the pinfall.

Tonight's victory marked both Hartwell and LeRae's first title wins in NXT. It is no doubt a special moment for Candice LeRae, as it is her inaugural title triumph after being on the black and gold brand for four years.

What's next for the new NXT Women's Tag Team Champions?

As mentioned earlier, tonight's win was significant not only for Candice LeRae but also for the young Indi Hartwell. Along with LeRae, this is also the Australian superstar's biggest moment in NXT so far.

It's also a special night for The Way. Why? Along with North American Champion Johnny Gargano, three out of four members of the group are now champions.

After delivering an NXT TakeOver worthy performance, it remains to be seen how all four women involved in this match will step up in the future.