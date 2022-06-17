Former WWE Superstar Candice Michelle returns to wrestling

Former WWE Superstar Candice Michelle made a comeback to pro wrestling after recently debuting for SWE360.

Michelle debuted in WWE in 2004. She held the Women's Championship after defeating Melina at Vengeance 2007. She was released in June 2019 after being drafted to SmackDown in April that year. Candice retired from pro wrestling after defeating Lisa Marie Varon (fka Victoria in WWE) at House of Hardcore 36 in 2017.

Along with the 43-year-old, it was also the debut of SWE360. Stars like Fuego del Sol, Alex Hammerstone, and Charlie Haas have signed with the promotion. The show released a statement following her return:

"SWE360 is happy to announce Former WWE Women’s Champion Candice Michelle has returned to the wrestling business to be Head of the Women’s Division & Ambassador for the company. In a post on her Instagram, Candice says she’s “beyond excited to be apart of this incredible launch with SWE360. I look forward to being back to doing what I love wrestling+coaching.” SWE360 echoes these sentiments and are beyond excited to see what Candice’s experience and mentoring will do to help make SWE360 the best wrestling in Texas."

Candice Michelle reveals why she was released from WWE in 2009

Although Michelle was drafted to SmackDown in April 2009, she didn't wrestle on the brand before getting released two months later.

She spoke to Why It Ended and explained that she had a broken collarbone. Michelle added that she worked too hard to get back quickly and ended up with two torn ligaments:

"After I shattered the collarbone I was training once again trying to get back too soon. I was doing double Krav Maga, four-hour training a day. And then I landed on the donut of the bag and I tore two ligaments on my ankle."

Candice Michelle briefly returned to WWE in 2019 for a backstage segment with Melina, Naomi, and 24/7 Champion Kelly Kelly on a RAW Reunion episode. It'd be interesting to see if she decides to return to WWE in the future.

