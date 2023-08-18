“Can't wait for the shock when they try the twin magic routine” - Fans are already comparing major WWE prospects who are yet to debut to Bella Twins

Fans have already started comparing top WWE prospects to the Bella Twins before they could even make their in-ring debut.

Haley and Hannah Cavinder were two of the biggest names in NCAA basketball. They already had a brand name and massive popularity thanks to their looks and skills on the court.

Hence, it wasn't surprising when WWE signed them to a NIL contract in 2021. Since then, they have made sporadic appearances on WWE programming and even recently appeared on NXT amid a positive crowd reaction.

It now appears that they are ready to make more appearances in the company and are even looking forward to their debut.

Since they are twins, WWE fans have already started comparing them to the Bella Twins.

Check out some of the reactions below:

One fan speculated that they would get the Vince McMahon treatment.

While another fan called them off-brand Bella Twins.

Another fan stated that he couldn't wait for them to debut.

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella once had heat with Maria Kanellis

Before her high-profile relationship with John Cena, Nikki Bella dated Dolph Ziggler. The two of them dated for some time before they eventually broke up.

During her relationship with Ziggler, he was caught dancing with Maria Kanellis, which resulted in an awkward encounter between the two women.

Maria spoke about the incident during an interview with Wrestling Inc.

"It was very random. Me and Dolph Ziggler were very close friends. We have been for a long time before the twins ever arrived and one time I was dancing with Dolph at a party we were at, at a Green Iguana place or something. So we were all hanging out, having fun and dancing."

She continued:

"I was dancing with him. I was dancing with the girls. I was dancing with the other people that were there. So all of a sudden when I'm dancing with Dolph I get a tap on the shoulder and it's Nikki Bella going, 'what are you doing?' And I said, 'uh, dancing with my friend?' And she's like, 'oh, he's with me.' I said 'okaaaay, sure," she said.

Given the Cavinder Twins' athletic ability and popularity, it remains to be seen if they will make it far in the WWE.

