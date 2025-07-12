Career-changing announcement on Braun Strowman following WWE release

Braun Strowman's next big step following his WWE release has now been revealed. The Monster of All Monsters has landed himself a new movie role.

The 41-year-old superstar is currently in the midst of a 90-day non-compete clause, but that hasn't stopped him from exploring new opportunities outside of pro wrestling.

Recently, it was announced that Seven Arts Entertainment and Crusher Films had partnered up to co-produce a live-action franchise, featuring former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman (real name: Adam Scherr) in a lead role.

You can check out the press release below:

"ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / July 11, 2025 / Seven Arts Entertainment Inc. (OTC PINK:SAPX), the “Company”, a legacy film and music production company, is pleased to announce the following updates: Recently Seven Arts has partnered with Crusher Films, to co-produce a live action franchise starring WWE wrestler and professional strongman, Adam Scherr."

It continued:

"Crusher Films is headed by Max Zell who has been a producer across film, television and sports entertainment. Zell’s credits include the sci-fi film “Code 8”, documentaries such as “Ghostheads” and “RoboDoc: The Creation of RoboCop”. Alongside Zell’s mentor, Cary Woods of Independent Pictures, Zell helped develop Apple TV’s first unscripted series, “Home”. Under Independent Pictures Zell also helped produce “Scream”, “Godzilla”, “Rudy”, and “So I Married an Axe Murderer."

Although no further details were given, Crusher Films has raised up to $50 million for this upcoming project.

Congratulations to the former Universal Champion as he prepares to step into Hollywood.

