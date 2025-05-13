Carlito flirts with top champion during WWE RAW - she responds

It seems love is in the air in WWE. Carlito "Caribbean" Cool seems to be putting his moves on one of the top champions in the promotion.
The 46-year-old veteran is no stranger to workplace romance. We've seen Carlito hit it off with stars such as Torrie Wilson and even Trish Stratus during his original run with WWE. Recently, he's been seen chatting it up with one of his Judgment Day stablemates and was caught again on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW.
During a backstage Judgment Day meeting, the former United States Champion could be seen chatting up WWE Women's Tag Champion Raquel Rodriguez. While Rodriguez has been saddened by the absence of her partner, Liv Morgan, who is away shooting a movie at the moment, Carlito tried to butter her up.
Ever the smooth talker, Carlito said:
"I mean, we can hang out. Get something to eat or something. We can use your credit card, I'll pay you back."
Raquel responded by ignoring the question as Dirty Dominik Mysterio entered the room. She turned to the Intercontinental Champion, wanting to know if Liv missed her as much as she missed Liv. Carlito seemed a little depressed, but the star will most definitely try again next week, given his recent actions.
It remains to be seen how things pan out for The Judgment Day without Liv Morgan.