Male WWE Superstar admits he can't defeat Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley's Women's World Title reign surprisingly came to an end at the hands of IYO SKY on the latest episode of WWE RAW. Amid Ripley's uncertain WrestleMania 41 status, a major star recently discussed the idea of an intergender match with her.

The Judgment Day member, Carlito, recently shared his thoughts in an interview. Ripley has a lot of history with the villainous faction, both as a member as well as an arch-nemesis. Even after her title loss to SKY, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio took to social media to relentlessly troll The Eradicator.

During a conversation with SHAK Wrestling, Carlito was asked to name a female star with whom he could have a five-star match. The Judgment Day member picked Rhea Ripley but admitted that he had no chance of winning.

"Maybe Rhea Ripley. I think she'd probably beat me. Even in the game [WWE 2K25] too I don't think I would beat her," said Carlito. [From 1:35 to 1:39]

Veteran comments on the recent twists in WWE

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter praised Triple H and WWE for keeping things unpredictable on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

The veteran said he didn't expect IYO SKY to dethrone Rhea Ripley on Monday Night RAW. Apter also added that while Ripley vs. Bianca Belair is probably a more marquee match, he is impressed by SKY's in-ring work.

"I was shocked. I was absolutely shocked. I love that Triple H and company are making things unexpected. The Cena turn, 90% of the people I talked to didn't expect it. This change, I got up to get a soda from the refrigerator I came back, and it was the finish of the match. I was like, 'What?' IYO SKY is great, she against Bianca. I don't know if that has the oomph that Bianca and Rhea have, so perhaps by the time people are watching this, it may have changed back, but I appreciated the work of IYO SKY very much," Apter said. [2:18 - 3:07]

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Mami as WWE WrestleMania 41 fast approaches.

