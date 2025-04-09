Carlito shares a hilarious update after announcing his funeral

WWE Superstar Carlito hilariously announced his funeral following a tough outing on Monday Night RAW. The Judgment Day member recently posted another humorous social media update to double down on the same.

The 46-year-old was on the receiving end of a brutal spear from the WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker. After the show, he posted a social media update thanking everyone while jokingly noting that his funeral was scheduled for the coming Friday.

The former WWE United States Champion recently took to Instagram Stories to share an edited image posted by a fan. The picture features The Judgment Day member lying inside a coffin with a bitten apple.

Here is a screengrab of the Instagram story:

Carlito doubles down on his funeral announcement. [Picture Courtesy: WWE Superstar's Instagram Story]

Carlito receives praise from fellow WWE Superstar

Carlito officially joined The Judgment Day in August 2024. The veteran has shared several hilarious moments with fellow faction member Raquel Rodriguez, who joined the group two months later.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion noted that The Caribbean Bad Apple was an amazing person, and she loved him. Rodriguez lauded her stablemate and said that she used to watch him when she was starting out as a wrestler.

"I can't believe we get to work with Carlito, like what an amazing person he is. I would never tell him that to his face but so so amazing, I love him. He's so funny, he's so creative, he's so talented, I just. I'm in awe, I used to watch him back in the day too and even when I was starting out wrestling in Texas, I went to a show in Galveston with my dad and he was there, he was a part of it," she said.

You can check out Raquel Rodriguez's comments about her stablemate in the video below:

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bianca Belair and Naomi to win the WWE Women's Championship on the February 24 edition of Monday Night RAW. The duo will defend their gold at WrestleMania 41 against the winner of the Gauntlet match scheduled for SmackDown.

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More