Carlito shares a hilarious update after announcing his funeral

WWE Superstar Carlito hilariously announced his funeral following a tough outing on Monday Night RAW. The Judgment Day member recently posted another humorous social media update to double down on the same.
The 46-year-old was on the receiving end of a brutal spear from the WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker. After the show, he posted a social media update thanking everyone while jokingly noting that his funeral was scheduled for the coming Friday.
The former WWE United States Champion recently took to Instagram Stories to share an edited image posted by a fan. The picture features The Judgment Day member lying inside a coffin with a bitten apple.
Carlito receives praise from fellow WWE Superstar
Carlito officially joined The Judgment Day in August 2024. The veteran has shared several hilarious moments with fellow faction member Raquel Rodriguez, who joined the group two months later.
In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion noted that The Caribbean Bad Apple was an amazing person, and she loved him. Rodriguez lauded her stablemate and said that she used to watch him when she was starting out as a wrestler.
"I can't believe we get to work with Carlito, like what an amazing person he is. I would never tell him that to his face but so so amazing, I love him. He's so funny, he's so creative, he's so talented, I just. I'm in awe, I used to watch him back in the day too and even when I was starting out wrestling in Texas, I went to a show in Galveston with my dad and he was there, he was a part of it," she said.
Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bianca Belair and Naomi to win the WWE Women's Championship on the February 24 edition of Monday Night RAW. The duo will defend their gold at WrestleMania 41 against the winner of the Gauntlet match scheduled for SmackDown.