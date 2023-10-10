Carlito had a surprising and unexpected attitude in the locker room ahead of return at Fastlane, says WWE star

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently recalled Carlito's attitude in the locker room ahead of his return at Fastlane last Saturday.

Carlito was released from his WWE contract in 2010 after spending nearly seven years as an active competitor in the company. Over the past few years, the 44-year-old has made a few sporadic appearances.

Earlier this year, the former champion made a surprise one-off appearance at Backlash to help Bad Bunny defeat Damian Priest. In the following months, reports suggested he had re-signed with the company.

After nearly five months since his appearance at Backlash, Carlito finally returned at Fastlane to help LWO defeat Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. On his Hall of Fame podcast, current NXT color commentator Booker T recalled his conversation with Carlito backstage at Fastlane ahead of the latter's comeback.

"I asked him, I go, 'Are they gonna activate you tonight or what [laughs]?' Because he had been getting a check like just sitting on the sidelines all these months, man. 'Are you getting activated tonight?' [Carlito responded]: 'Looks like I am, man.' You know, with that same cool, you know, calm demeanor, not really excited about it at all. [Imitating Carlito]: 'Yes, I am.' You know, one of those types of deals. But I was glad to see him back inside the squared circle in the WWE ring." [1:06:28 - 1:06:55]

What did Carlito say after his return at WWE Fastlane?

After Carlito joined forces with LWO on Fastlane, reports suggested the former Intercontinental Champion will now join the SmackDown roster. However, it is unclear whether he would join Rey Mysterio's stable.

Following his comeback at Fastlane, the 44-year-old took to Twitter to comment on his return.

"Its good to be back home!!" Carlito wrote.

