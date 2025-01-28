Carlito undergoes medical procedure following WWE RAW

Carlito shared a health update following last night's edition of WWE RAW in Atlanta, Georgia. The veteran appeared during last night's edition of the red brand during a title match.

The War Raiders defended the World Tag Team Championship against The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio last night on WWE RAW. The legend got involved in the match and spit an apple in Ivar's eyes, but it was not enough. The War Raiders eventually emerged victorious to retain the titles.

Following RAW, the former champion took to his Instagram story to reveal that he was undergoing a medical procedure, and you can check it out by clicking here.

"Reset, repair, revitalize," he wrote.

The veteran shared an interesting update on Instagram following RAW [Image credit: Screenshot of Carlito's Instagram story]

JD McDonagh had a rough bump during the title match last night on RAW and announced that he suffered a significant injury following the show. The Irish Ace revealed on social media that he would be out of action for a couple of months with broken ribs and a punctured lung.

Carlito comments on his WWE return

RAW star Carlito recently discussed his return to the company at WWE Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico.

Damian Priest squared off against Bad Bunny in a Street Fight at the premium live event two years ago. The veteran helped Bad Bunny during the match and got a tremendous reaction from the fans in attendance.

In an interview with Alex McCarthy of MailOnline, the 45-year-old discussed his return to the promotion. He noted that it was a long process, but in the end, everything worked out perfectly.

"One thing led to another, you know? I mean, was it 13 years to get back? It was a long, it was a long process, but, I think everything happened at the right time. Everything was in different parts. First Bad Bunny, then Puerto Rico, the Rumble before that, and then LWO. Everything kind of just meshed together and just worked out perfectly," Carlito said.

The former LWO member is currently a member of The Judgment Day on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see if he competes in the Men's Royal Rumble Match this weekend.

