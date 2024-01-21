Carmella, Bianca Belair and more WWE stars react to Alexa Bliss' personal update

27 January 2024 will mark a full year since WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss last wrestled for the Stamford-based promotion.

The 32-year-old fan-favorite has been rather enjoying her time away from the spotlight. Along with her husband, musician Ryan Cabrera, they are seen spending time with their newborn in her latest Instagram post.

Featured stars of World Wrestling Entertainment, from Bianca Belair, Carmella, Natalya, Candice LeRae, and Nikki Cross to other artists, including American painter Rob Schamberger and Australian singer and AEW star Harley Cameron, were among the many who reacted to the couple's post.

"Morning playtime is my favorite 🤍 #HendrixRouge," she wrote.

Alexa Bliss remarked that she had the most fun in her life working with the late WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt. It appeared on television that the company had plans to reunite them after Bliss failed to capture the RAW Women's Championship from Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble.

Alexa Bliss on WWE return and in-ring competition after having her baby

Speaking to The Messenger during her pregnancy days, Alexa Bliss opened up about her potential return to the Stamford-based promotion.

She stated that ''time away is always a good thing'' and that she would not look to rush back. However, the talented wrestler hinted that a character reinvention may be in the works for her eventual comeback.

"Time away is always a good thing. When it comes to WWE, time away and reinventing a character and evolving yourself is the key to career longevity at WWE. So I always say, 'Time away is such a good thing because it gives people the time to miss you,'" Bliss said.

Each of Alexa's character variations on-screen (six or seven, she stated) and the efforts she put into them paid off in terms of merchandise sales and bookings. However, the superstar reiterated that she would be taking her own sweet time before thinking about ''trying to rush back to work.''

"I probably won't bounce back as fast as I hope," she later added. "I'm going to get to working out and doing all that stuff and get to where I need to be, you know, to have time. [I'll have] the first fundamental months with the baby before thinking about trying to rush back to work."

Late last year, Alexa Bliss teased a potential return at the Royal Rumble event at the end of this month. It remains to be seen if she makes her comeback on the first anniversary of her last televised appearance.

