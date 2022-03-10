"Oh, he is so cool" - Carmella says WWE Hall of Famer was her first wrestling "crush"

WWE RAW Superstar Carmella recently disclosed that her first pro wrestling crush was Hall of Famer 1-2-3 Kid, AKA X-Pac.

X-Pac began his career in WWE in 1993 before moving to rivals WCW and becoming a part of the nWo. He returned to his old promotion as a part of D-Generation X before featuring in TNA (IMPACT Wrestling) and other promotions.

Corey Graves and Carmella were recently interviewed by Barstool's Brandon Walker, where they were asked about their first pro wrestling crushes.

Carmella said:

"1-2-3 Kid. If you want me to be 1,000% honest, I loved the 1-2-3 Kid... When I got a little bit older, then, obviously Razor Ramon, like are you kidding me? My dad actually wrestled him in his debut match. I loved Razor Ramon, but if I'm being 1,000% honest, the first time I ever saw the 1-2-3 Kid, I was like, ‘Oh, he is so cool.'" (H/T Fightful)

Graves was a little surprised by Carmella's first pro wrestling crush. His first pro wrestling crushes were ECW's Francine and Beulah McGillicutty.

Corey Graves and Carmella have launched a new show on WWE

The real-life couple recently launched their YouTube show, Corey & Carmella, where they opened up to the world about their relationship.

Graves stated in an interview that the couple intends to "normalize" various aspects of relationships with their new show.

“Our goal through this whole process all the way back to the podcast once we got it rolling and figured out what it was going to look like, was to normalize all aspects of relationships,'' said Graves.

The couple got engaged last year and are set to get married next month, a few days after WrestleMania. Carmella will be competing at The Show of Shows alongside her tag team partner Queen Zelina to defend their Women's Tag Team titles against the team of Sasha Banks and Naomi and the duo of Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley.

