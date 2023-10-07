Carmella has a message for her haters amid WWE hiatus

Carmella has delivered a message to her haters amid her WWE hiatus. The 35-year-old is currently taking time off on account of her pregnancy. The former champion is expecting a child with SmackDown commentator Corey Graves. Her last televised match before stepping away was a loss to Bianca Belair on the March 6th edition of WWE RAW.

She took to Instagram today to send a message to fans who regularly complain about her posting pregnancy-related content. She shared a clip of herself walking on the sidewalk and included the famous "Never!" clip from Home Alone 2 to highlight that she is not going to stop talking about her pregnancy.

The veteran called out the men who had negative reactions to her pregnancy posts:

"It’s hilarious to me how much men have to say in the comments… stay mad, Greg ✌🏼#pregnancy #momtobe #pregnantstyle #pregnancydiary #maternityfashion," she posted.

Carmella on her future son possibly becoming a WWE Superstar

Carmella recently noted that it would be cool if her future son became a wrestler, but she wouldn't insist on it.

In a recent interview with People Magazine, the former SmackDown Women's Champion stated that she would be in favor of her son becoming a wrestler in the future:

"Maybe he'll be a third generation, which would be so cool, but I would never push anything on him, whatever it is that he wants to do. But if he's anything like what he's like right now in the womb, I mean, he's insane. He is a maniac. He does not stop moving. So, if that's any indication of how rambunctious he's going to be once he's Earthside, then we're in it, for sure," she said.

Carmella signed with WWE in 2013 and has had an impressive run with the company so far. Fans are waiting for the inaugural Women's Money in the Bank winner to make a return to wrestling, and it would be really special if her little one made an appearance as well.

Have you missed Carmella on WWE television? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

