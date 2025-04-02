Carmella opens up about her "unfortunate" WWE exit

Veteran wrestler Carmella recently opened up about her reaction after she learned that WWE had opted not to renew her contract. The star departed from the Stamford-based company earlier this year in February, ending her 12-year stint.

The 37-year-old's last match was at a house show in March 2023. She got pinned by Asuka in a multi-woman tag team match. Following that, the former SmackDown Women's Champion took a hiatus due to her pregnancy.

In a recent interview with People magazine, the former 24/7 Champion termed her departure "unfortunate." However, she viewed it as a necessary pivot after a 12-year tenure. Carmella believed it occurred for a reason despite her unpreparedness.

"It was unfortunate, but at the end of the day, it is what it is. I'm a big believer in things happening for a reason, and it just wasn't for me anymore. I was there for 12 years. It was time to kind of pivot. I just wasn't necessarily prepared for it in that moment," she said. [H/T: People]

Carmella comments on a potential WWE return in the future

The veteran wrestler recently shared her thoughts on possibly returning to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut in the future. She discussed this while speaking to the New York Post Sports.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion claimed that she was open to making a comeback with her signature moonwalk-style entrance.

If I ever went back, I would hope it would be for WWE. I would wanna go back as Carmella and moonwalk my way out there and be in a WWE ring. I do feel like that would be my home, but I'm not gonna say never, right? Who knows what the future holds. I don't wanna become a hypocrite!" she said.

Fans will have to wait and see if she competes in a different wrestling promotion and achieves success elsewhere.

