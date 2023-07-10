Carmella reacts to former WWE Superstar's surprising new look

Carmella has shared her reaction to a former WWE Superstar's surprising new look.

Trinity, formerly known as Naomi in WWE, departed the company last year alongside Sasha Banks. The duo was the Women's Tag Team Champions at the time, but disagreements with the company's creative caused the champs to walk out during the May 16, 2022, edition of the red brand.

Since their departure, Sasha Banks has signed with New Japan Pro-Wrestling and performs under the name Mercedes Moné. Naomi recently made her debut for IMPACT Wrestling as Trinity. The former WWE Superstar took to Twitter today to reveal her new look.

"Switch my wig, make him feel like he cheating" Megan Thee Stallion 🎶 😂," she tweeted.

Trinity @TheTrinity_Fatu twitter.com/i/web/status/1… “Switch my wig, make him feel like he cheating” Megan Thee Stallion “Switch my wig, make him feel like he cheating” Megan Thee Stallion 🎶 😂 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/aVhbxTn1Y2

Carmella reacted with a GIF of Patrick Star from the Nickelodeon cartoon Spongebob Squarepants drooling all over himself.

WWE Superstar Carmella provides an update on her pregnancy

Carmella recently announced she is expecting a child with her husband, RAW announcer Corey Graves.

The Princess of Staten Island went on a hiatus from the company after sharing that she was pregnant. Before her break, Carmella qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber match in February, but Asuka emerged victorious. Her last televised match was a loss to Bianca Belair on the March 6 episode of RAW.

The 35-year-old posted an update on Instagram in May and said she is grateful to be pregnant, although she had no idea how difficult it would be. Mela added that she is sharing her story to help mothers dealing with similar issues.

"Let me start by saying how grateful I am to be pregnant. It’s been such a journey to get to this point and I feel beyond blessed for this little bub in my belly. However, I had NO idea how difficult the first trimester would be. I had always heard of “morning sickness” but had no clue just how debilitating the first three months would be. I’m sharing this to hopefully help any other mamas out there who may be experiencing the same thoughts and feelings during their first trimester," she said.

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips Carmella telling her stepkids she is pregnant. Such a great moment 🥹 Carmella telling her stepkids she is pregnant. Such a great moment 🥹❤️ https://t.co/hYp6Y8BsTj

Carmella cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Charlotte Flair in 2018 to become SmackDown Women's Champion. She has also captured the 24/7 Championship four times and is a former Women's Tag Team Champion with Zelina Vega.

It will be interesting to see if the former champion tries to get herself back into the title picture when she can return to WWE.

Do you miss Naomi in WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes