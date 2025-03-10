Carmella set to be in town during WrestleMania 41; major appearance announced

Former WWE Superstar Carmella is set to make a major public appearance during WrestleMania weekend. The 41st edition of The Showcase of the Immortals will take place as a two-night event on April 19 and 20 at Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada, making it only the second 'Mania to take place in the Las Vegas area.

During the WrestleMania week, Highspots is organizing WrestleCon at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. The annual wrestling convention will be running from April 17 through April 20. WrestleCon will feature many popular names from the wrestling world, including Ric Flair, Sting, Rob Van Dam, and more.

Several active non-WWE stars are also set to make an appearance at the event. Carmella, who recently departed from the Stamford-based company, will make her WrestleCon debut in Las Vegas. The 37-year-old confirmed the same by sharing the announcement on her Instagram story today.

Below is a screenshot of her Instagram story:

Carmella's WrestleCon debut announced [Picture credit: The star's Instagram story]

Carmella confirmed her departure from WWE last month amid reports claiming the global juggernaut decided against renewing her contract. The former SmackDown Women's Champion had been on a hiatus since March 2023 due to her pregnancy.

Like Carmella, another major ex-WWE star to be at her first WrestleCon

Sonya Deville was another big star who bid adieu to World Wrestling Entertainment after this year's Royal Rumble. The 31-year-old departed from the wrestling promotion last month after WWE opted against renewing her contract.

Earlier today, WrestleCon's Instagram page announced Sonya Deville will be headed to Las Vegas for the wrestling convention for the first time. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion confirmed the same via her Instagram story.

You can check out Sonya Deville's Instagram story by clicking here.

Sonya Deville and her Pure Fusion Collective stablemates, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark, were involved in a rivalry with Damage CTRL before she was let go by the wrestling promotion. The real-life Daria Rae Berenato recently claimed she was surprised that the company did not offer her a new deal.

Sonya Deville spent nearly a decade in WWE. It will be interesting to see if she will ever return to wrestle for the Stamford-based company.

