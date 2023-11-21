Carmella shares heartwarming personal update amid WWE hiatus

Carmella has shared a heartwarming update on social media today amid her WWE hiatus.

The former champion has been off of WWE television for months during her pregnancy. She last competed in a match on the March 6 episode of RAW and lost to Bianca Belair. Carmella and her husband, SmackDown commentator Corey Graves, recently welcomed a baby boy to their family.

Graves has been absent from the blue brand in recent weeks as well. Kevin Owens filled in for Corey Graves on a recent episode of SmackDown but was "suspended" after he got physical with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory on the November 10 edition of the blue brand.

The Princess of Staten Island took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video of her new baby. The 36-year-old added that her son is "a little ham for the camera," as seen in her post below.

"Absolutely swooning over this newborn shoot we did today with @annewilmusphotography. he’s a little ham for the camera and I just can’t stand it. 😩🫠🥰," she posted.

WWE star Carmella comments on her son potentially becoming a wrestler

Carmella has disclosed whether or not she would be in favor of her son pursuing a career in professional wrestling.

Speaking to PEOPLE in a recent interview, the inaugural Women's Money in the Bank winner claimed that she would never push wrestling on her son. However, she did state that it would be cool for him to become a wrestler in the future.

"Maybe he'll be a third generation, which would be so cool, but I would never push anything on him, whatever it is that he wants to do. But if he's anything like what he's like right now in the womb, I mean, he's insane. He is a maniac. He does not stop moving. So, if that's any indication of how rambunctious he's going to be once he's Earthside, then we're in it, for sure," she said.

The veteran signed with WWE in 2013 and has already had a tremendous career with the promotion. Only time will tell if the former SmackDown Women's Champion decides to return to the ring down the line.

Do you miss Carmella on WWE television? Sound off in the comments section below.

