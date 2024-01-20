Carmella takes break from absence to send a message during WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Carmella has sent a message during the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

During her tenure as the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion in 2018, Carmella forged a hilarious alliance with R-Truth. The pair even emerged victorious in the second season of the Mixed Match Challenge.

During this week's WWE SmackDown, Carmella had a special message for the former 24/7 Champion. She took to Twitter and wished Truth a happy birthday, expressing that he was among her favorite individuals.

"Happy birthday to one of my favorite people, @RonKillings 🥳🥳🥳," Carmella wrote.

Carmella's last TV appearance was in March last year when she faced Bianca Belair. Since then, she has been absent from television due to maternity leave. A few months ago, she and SmackDown commentator Corey Graves welcomed a baby boy into their lives.

Fans have been speculating about the anticipated return of the former Ms. Money in the Bank. Some even anticipated her comeback at the upcoming Royal Rumble match. However, Carmella swiftly dispelled these rumors. In a recent update, she shared that she is currently unable to walk properly and emphasized that her recovery will require some time.

It will be intriguing to see whether the talented star returns to in-ring action later this year.

